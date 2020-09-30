Local group honors veterans with quilts

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local group is honoring veterans with quilts to show appreciation for their service.

On Tuesday, a group called, Quilts of Valor, honored about 16 veterans with handmade quilts that take up to a year to make.

“Just want to try to wrap them in love and let them know we appreciate the sacrifice that they made so we can be free. Have freedom you know- in our country,” said Gaylor Boyd, State Coordinator for Quilts of Valor.

Every Wednesday, volunteers come together to sew quilts for veterans. One of the couples honored on Tuesday morning is 20-year air force retirees. They retired in Shreveport at the Barksdale Air Force Base.

“It’s a great honor. I mean this was just phenomenal. I just don’t even know how to express how much it meant to me to be surprised with a quilt,” said Susan Ellstrom, Air Force Veterans.

The event is held every other month at the sewing shop in Shreveport, Louisiana.

