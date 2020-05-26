Local group offers funding for LSUHS community COVID-19 testing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A local charitable organization is providing funds to LSU Health Shreveport for community COVID-19 testing.

On Tuesday the Shreveport Bossier Committee of One Hundred, Inc. presented LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor, G. E. Ghali MD with a $7,500 check in support of testing being provided by Emerging Viral Threat Lab.

The money will be used to assist in expanding and enhancing LSU Health Shreveport’s COVID-19 response efforts.

Committee of 100 Healthcare Subcommittee Chair Mark Evans said, “The Committee of One Hundred recognizes the enormous impact LSU Health Shreveport is making on community testing and by conducting life-saving research on the coronavirus. We are honored to support their work, which in turn supports our community and beyond.”

Dr. G. E. Ghali said, “Financial support by our community is incredibly meaningful to our outstanding faculty who have been working tirelessly to address numerous aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding provided by the Committee of One Hundred is essential for the Emerging Viral Threat Lab to be able to continue the costly endeavor of conducting antibody/serology testing, making testing kits, and processing of COVID-19 tests.”

The Emerging Viral Threat Lab at LSU Health Shreveport has processed more than 11,000 tests, of which over 6,000 have been from Caddo Parish.

