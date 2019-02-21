Local group to honor women who think outside the box during ‘Inspiring Women Week’

The Commission for Women of Bossier City will host “Inspiring Women Week 2019” from March 6th through the 12th.

This year’s theme is “Honoring Women Who Think Outside the Box.’

The Kickoff Breakfast takes place Wednesday, March 6th from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Margaritaville Resort Casino.

Author and actress Katie Burns Walker will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased through Eventbrite.

The luncheon takes place Tuesday, March 12th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Bossier Civic Center.

Author and philanthropist Jill Connor Browne will be the keynote speaker.

Tickets are $35 and must be purchased in advance.

Click here to for more information and to purchase tickets.