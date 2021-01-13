Local House representatives vote against Trump impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – All representatives from Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma voted along party lines in Wednesday’s House vote to impeach President Donald Trump over his role in inciting the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to the House roll call vote records, all 222 Democratic representatives and 10 Republicans voted to impeach. Four Republican representatives did not vote.

Northwest Louisiana Louisiana roll call:

Rep. Mike Johnson – R, LA Dist. 4 : Nay

Northeast Texas roll call:

Rep. Louie Gohmert – R, TX Dist. 1: Nay

Southwest Arkansas roll call:

Rep. Bruce Westerman – R, AR Dist. 4: Nay

Southeast Oklahoma roll call:

Rep. Markwayne Mullin – R, OK Dist. 2: Nay

“The shameful violence that has occurred on the Capitol grounds January 6th demands a strong, unified Congressional response,” Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson said in a statement released on Twitter late Wednesday morning. “This rushed, snap impeachment effort is the opposite of that. It involved no regular order or thoughtful deliberation, and is not helping to heal and unify our country, but further divide it.”

Johnson went on to say that Trump himself has acknowledged Joe Biden as the President-elect and called for a “peaceful transfer of the immense power of the presidency from the Trump Administration to the Biden Administration. Launching impeachment articles at this point is not in the best interests of the nation.”

Rep. Cedric Richmond, in what was likely his last floor speech before he leaves the House for the Biden administration, said that some of his fellow lawmakers “may well be co-conspirators” of President Trump in inciting the riot last week.

“In their latest attempt to placate and please this unfit president, (they) suggest that we shouldn’t punish Trump for his actions in order to unify the country. That is the climax of foolishness. Let me suggest to them: “Stand up. Man up. Woman up. And defend this Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic, including Donald J. Trump,” Richmond said, before going on to wrap up his comments by saying, “We said if we didn’t remove him, he would do it again. Simply put, we told you so. Richmond out.”

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert has not released a statement but used his time on the House floor before voting against it to argue that another impeachment would set a precedent for using it as a political weapon.

“Half of all the impeachments ever conducted, ever voted for occurred under this speaker. You’re setting a precedent that says very clearly, because this impeachment isn’t gonna work, but it is setting the precedent, unlike a year ago when we said, look, it shouldn’t go through intel, it should go through Judiciary Committee. Forget that. Now the message is, if you have a whim and you want to just go after a president, just go straight to the floor. No investigation. No Judiciary Committee. Go straight to the floor. Use it as a political weapon as you wish. This is so dangerous what you’re doing. Forgetting all the precedents. Yes, we can argue back and forth, but you’re using this as a weapon and you’re destroying this little experiment in self-government in a year’s time.”

Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin posted a video message on Twitter following the vote, saying, “I voted no on the Article of Impeachment today. This does not help us move forward as a country and only further divides us. All of us must do better.”

I voted no on the Article of Impeachment today. This does not help us move forward as a country and only further divides us. All of us must do better.