The Bossier City Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. held a regional seminar today to encourage and enrich other chapters in the region.

“It’s important for black men to reach back into the community because it takes a village to raise a man,” said Kappa League director Latari Fleming.

The seminar included classes on teaching boys how to grow into men, caring about others and even dressing the part of the jobs you may aspire for.