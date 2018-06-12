Local kids get a camp get away courtesy of Caddo Parish Sheriff Office

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Boys Scouts of America partnered together for the 29th annual Sheriff’s Camp.

The Boys Scouts picked more than 60 boys who where nominated for good behavior to participate. The 4th through 8th graders are spending four days at Kinsey Scout Reservation in Stonewall. The kids got to go fishing, swim, do archery and participate team sports and an American History class.

Jamarion Mims an 8th grader from Turner Elementary-Middle School says he’ll know skills to figure out “what kind of snakes are poisonous.”

Sgt. Richard Jennings from the Caddo Parish Sheriff Office says,”we want to work with, mentor them and encourage them to do all these things, so not only are they seeing the activities that the boy scouts offer but they are also seeing the sheriff office in a positive light.”

The boys also learned about some of the Sheriff’s Office’s auxiliary services like the k9 unit and gun safety program.

The kids started camp Sunday and will end tomorrow, Wednesday.

