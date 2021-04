U.S. Capitol Police officers near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, April 2, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Lawmakers from around the ArkLaTex are reacting to Friday’s deadly attack at the U.S.Capitol.

Senator Bill Cassidy was among many to express their condolences after a Capitol Police Officer was killed and another was injured when a suspect rammed a barricade and lunged at them with a knife.

We need more details, but this is clearly a tragedy. We pray for all involved and we thank the Capitol Police for their vigilance. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) April 2, 2021

The @CapitolPolice are dedicated law enforcement officers who risk their lives and safety protecting Capitol Hill.



My condolences and prayers go out to the entire force, the loved ones of the officer who died in today's attack and for the recovery of the officer who was injured. — Senator John Boozman (@JohnBoozman) April 2, 2021

Heidi and I extend our deepest condolences on the loss of one of the U.S. Capitol Police's finest.



We will continue to pray for the second officer in the hospital.



Thank you to all of the brave men and women of the U.S. Capitol Police. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) April 2, 2021

I am praying for the quick and full recovery of the U.S. Capitol Police officers injured in the line of duty today. I am proud of our first responders and grateful for all the men and women who protect us in the Capitol. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) April 2, 2021

Sending gratitude and prayers to our Capitol Police officers who have already demonstrated so much courage in the face of adversity this year. https://t.co/7sehkgdJfz — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) April 2, 2021