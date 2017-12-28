Local man arrested for first degree rape of child

A Bossier City man is behind bars for committing sex crimes against a child under the age of 13.

On Wednesday 24-year-old Christopher George Keeling was arrested for first degree rape by detectives with the Bossier City Police Department’s Juvenile Unit.

Keeling was taken into custody following an investigation into a complaint that he had sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions over the past few months.

Keeling was booked into the Bossier City Jail and later transferred to the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Facility in Plain Dealing.

