Local man convicted for failing to register as sex offender

A Caddo judge convicts a Shreveport man for failing to register as sex offender.

During Wednesday’s bench trial Caddo District Judge John D. Mosely Jr. determined that 40-year-old George Benjamin Franklin, 40, failed to register as a sex offender, as required under law for prior convictions for attempted molestation of a juvenile and no sex offender ID card.

The court’s verdict was handed down immediately following closing arguments by both sides.

The court heard evidence from Franklin’s probation officer, Thomas Stratton, as well as Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office Special Investigator Gloria Evans. Also taken into account was evidence of Franklin’s prior convictions.

Franklin faces a sentencing range of up to 20 years if he is prosecuted under the habitual offender statute, which is being contemplated by the state for other prior felony convictions.

Sentencing and probation revocation hearings are set for Aug. 28.