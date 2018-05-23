Local man convicted of armed robbery, attempted murder

A Shreveport man accused of armed robbery and attempted second-degree murder in May 2017 has been found guilty following a bench trial in Caddo District Court.



On Monday, Andrew John Metoyer, who was 31 at the time of the incident, went on trial before District Judge Katherine Dorroh, and she handed down a guilty verdict today (Tuesday, May 22).



Dorroh determined that Metoyer shot a long-time acquaintance, Jereme Banks, as Banks performed routine maintenance on his car parked at a Texaco station in the 1300 block of Jewella Avenue.

After shooting Banks several times at close range with a semi-automatic handgun, Metoyer fled in Banks’ vehicle. Surveillance video showed a man believed to be Metoyer standing over Banks as he fired rounds into Banks and also showed the man putting the muzzle of the gun to his victim’s head.



The video could not positively establish Metoyer as the attacker, but Banks testified he recognized Metoyer, whom he had known since childhood. Two eyewitnesses to the attack also identified Metoyer as the man who shot Banks and stole the vehicle.



Banks underwent four surgeries after the attack and has made a full recovery.



Metoyer will return to court June 11 for sentencing. He faces a prison term from 10 to 50 years, without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence for the attempted murder conviction.

On conviction of armed robbery, he faces 10 to 99 years without benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence.



Metoyer was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bill Edwards, and David McClatchey was the defense attorney.