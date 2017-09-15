Local man could go away for 10 years

Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Shreveport man pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a sawed-off shotgun hidden behind a wall.

Dylan G. Fausto, 25, of Shreveport, La., pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to the guilty plea, law enforcement agents searched Fausto’s residence on January 2, 2017 while executing a search warrant for another individual.

During the search, they found a sheetrock panel leaning against a wall in the master bedroom closet. Behind the panel, agents could see the end of a shotgun and discovered it was a loaded sawed-off 12-gauge Mossberg pump shotgun.

Fausto was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Fausto faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court set a January 5, 2018 sentencing date.

This investigation and prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a Department of Justice initiative to promote firearm safety and to reduce firearm crimes by preventing the possession and use of firearms by dangerous and persistent felons and others not authorized to possess a firearm.

The ATF, U.S. Marshals Service and Bossier City Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tiffany E. Fields is prosecuting the case.