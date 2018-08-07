Local man sentenced for 2016 fatal shooting

A man finds out how much time he will spend behind bars for fatally shooting a another man in Shreveport’s Cedar Grove neighborhood.

On Monday 28-year-old SirMetric Santana Davidson, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Caddo District Court, was sentenced to 30 years at hard labor.

Davidson was indicted Dec. 7, 2016, for the Oct. 10, 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Hayden Craig.

Craig died after being shot multiple times on West 77th St. Following an investigation, police arrested Davidson on Oct. 26, 2016.

Davidson originally was indicted for 2nd degree murder, with a mandatory life sentence, but a plea agreement was reached after discussions with the victim’s family, who determined it to be an appropriate resolution to the case.