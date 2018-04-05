Local man sentenced to prison for wrecking into BAFB

A Bossier City man was sentenced Wednesday to a year in prison for driving a vehicle onto Barksdale Air Force Base and damaging property, according to United States Attorney David C. Joseph.

Jeffery Jermaine Francis, 35, of Bossier City, La., was sentenced by District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on one count of willful damage to property of the United States. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $17,600 in restitution to the U.S. Air Force.

According to the October 25, 2017, guilty plea, Francis was driving a green 2003 GMC Yukon on August 20, 2017, and struck a bollard at the west gate of Barksdale Air Force Base. When approached and asked to place the vehicle in park, Francis instead drove onto the base.

Barksdale security forces deployed a vehicle entrapment barrier on Barksdale Boulevard, which disabled the vehicle. He then fled the scene on foot. Security forces later discovered that the vehicle belonged to Francis’s girlfriend, and that he was driving under suspension.

The estimated cost of damage to Barksdale Air Force property is $17,600.

United States Air Force Police Criminal Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison D. Bushnell prosecuted the case.