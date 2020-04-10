Mental health services still available during coronavirus pandemic via telehealth

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The Center for Children & Families is still providing mental health services to their clients from the comfort of their own home, via Tele-Health.

“it allows the therapist to still connect with their clients and their families and be able to continue those sessions even though they can’t see them face-to-face,” said Adam McDonald, communications manager for The Centers for Children and Families.

The non-profit offers theraputic services for hundreds of families in northwest Louisiana, typically using home visits to connect with kids who have behavioral issues.

“Prior to the COVID-19 crisis, majority of our work took place in the homes of the clients, our therapist would go into the families homes and conduct their sessions. That’s not an option right now,” said McDonald.

McDonald says being out of a normal routine and social isolation can affect kids who are dealing with depression.

“We want to make sure they do not feel alone in that, they have a voice, and somebody to hear them and walk through it with them throughout this process.”

McDonald says using conference meeting apps like Zoom meets HIPAA regulations, and he says client confidentiality is secure.

He says some kids are actually responding better to the online visits than the regular home visits.

“Because we might of have a client who was closed off, that didn’t want to talk face to face or make eye contact, but through the telehealth format, they were able to open up a little bit,”

The Center For Children And Families is still accepting new clients during the pandemic. Billing goes to Medicaid so it’s no cost to you and your family.

You can sign up by clicking here

