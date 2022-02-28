SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pastor at Cypress Baptist Church who served with missionaries in Ukraine last summer said when he heard about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it brought him to tears.

John Bodine says he has been at a loss for words since Wednesday, the first day of the attack.

“I don’t even know the word; I feel helpless but also feel distressed,” says Bodine.

Bodine, who has served with a ministry in Kyiv for the past 17 years, says he fears for his friends’ safety, especially the men who cannot leave.

“And they’re praying they don’t come to their church, where they’re worshipping God; and seek God and trying to stay safe. They’re praying that they don’t get shot by the Russians,” he says.

The conflict caused the cancelation of Bodine’s trip to Ukraine this June.

Bodine even made a plea to President Biden, asking him to do everything in his power to put an end to the conflict.