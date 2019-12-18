Local moms on a mission to pay off school lunch debts

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A group of local moms is raising money to eat up school lunch debts.

“It started with a taco and a crazy idea,” said Ami Moss.

Moss and Terri Levesque were sitting in church when hunger hit.

“It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” said Moss. “What about kids that are hungry or have to stress about lunch every day?”

Their pastor’s talk about lighting up the holiday season through good deeds inspired the women to form the project Lighting Up Lunch with friend Christi Turner. The group’s goal: to erase student lunch debts.

“I’ve had to hear my daughters talk about lunches just being thrown away right in front of the child,” said Levesque.

It started as a social media post with the hopes of helping one school.

“We posted it for friends and family,” said Moss. “‘Hey, donate $10 or $20.'”

The group’s goal grew through donations from anonymous donors and area businesses. In just one week, they’ve now raised enough to pay off debts from 12 of the 21 elementary schools in the parish.

“A lot of people think, ‘Well, that parent hasn’t paid,'” said Levesque. “Well, we’ve all fallen on hard times before.”

They’ve been told the school lunch debt for elementary school students in Bossier Parish is about $31,000.

“Our goal is for these babies to come back after Christmas and have that debt wiped away,” said Moss.

A gift to the families, giving them a fresh start for the new year.

“It can change the trajectory of these kids’ lives,” said Moss. “That’s our next president. That’s our next congresswoman, right? This one act of kindness can really turn the corner.”

The group is holding a fundraiser from 5 – 10 p.m. Wednesday at Chimi V’s, 2050 Old Minden Road, Bossier City. The restaurant is donating 10 percent of sales to the cause.

You can also donate via PayPal using the address: lightinguplunch@yahoo.com.

