Shreveport, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People in the community are reacting to the murder arrests of Landry Anglin’s alleged killers and voicing concerns on how they feel Shreveport has changed.

Two local moms shared their thoughts about how they feel about safety in Shreveport.

Betty Virginia Park was the place a community crisis walk was held in early May after the tragic death of 13-year-old Anglin, who was shot and killed nearby at her grandparent’s home in South Highlands. An innocent victim of stray bullets.

“I wouldn’t know what I’d do if my kids got hit by a stray bullet or anything of that nature because of senseless gun violence and senseless violence,” Anquinette Johnson said.

The park is a beloved location for families to frequent, but not without their worries now.

“It’s really sad. I don’t think you feel safe anywhere. It doesn’t matter where you go. You could be in the park, in the movies, grocery store. It’s sad. It’s not safe anymore,” Monica Kilgore said.

Kilgore comes to the park with a running group. She said being a mom now is so stressful. From Shreveport’s crime to school shootings, she is constantly worried.

“I’m worried about the community, especially the young people. I know something needs to be done about it because it was not like this. I’ve been here in Shreveport for 27 years, and I don’t remember listening to the news all the time about shootings. This is insane. I have two teenagers, and I’m always worried about them,” Kilgore said.

Johnson said she’s also seen the crime rise after living in Shreveport for more than two decades. She said there needs to be more options for kids and adults to spend their time and more job opportunities because she sees how people get involved in criminal activity.

“It’s not much for us to do now besides club, gamble, party, and smoke. So it’s a small city, and we don’t have much,” Johnson said.

Both moms just enjoying an evening at the park with their kids while worried about their futures. They both said they talk to their kids about gun violence and encourage them to speak out if they see something wrong.