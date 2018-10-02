Local National Night Out Events

Law enforcement agencies across the Arklatex are holding events tonight celebrating National Night Out.

The goal of the crime prevention campaign is to strengthen partnerships between police and the public.

Here’s a look at some of the scheduled events:

BOSSIER PARISH

-Plain Dealing Area-

Fire District #5 Training Center 600 block of Kilgore Rd. 6 – 9 p.m.

Plain Dealing Oak Hill Baptist Church 6 – 8 p.m.

-Benton/Bossier City Area-

Cypress Point 108 Cypress Point Lane 6 – 8 p.m.

Heritage Manor 2575 Airline Drive 6 – 8 p.m.

Kingston Plantation 200 Cat Tail Dr. 6 – 9 p.m.

River Ridge 100 block of Country Club Dr. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

River Walk Subdivision 30 River Walk 5 – 8 p.m.

Rosedale Place Trinity Drive (clubhouse) 6 – 9 p.m.

Smithland Estates 146 Juli Lane 6 – 8 p.m.

The Crossing at Wemple At the Pond 6 – 8 p.m.

Town of Benton 120 Caddo Ave 6 – 8 p.m.

Willow Lake Adult Community 100 block of Willow Lake Blvd. 6 – 8:30 p.m.

Woodlake North Boat launch parking lot 6 – 9 p.m.

Woodlake South 4804 Caroline Dr. 6 – 8 p.m.

Woodlake South 2 Morning Glory Cir. (cul-de-sac) 6 – 8 p.m.

Haughton Area Bellevue Road 4000 block of Bellevue Rd. 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Creekside Children’s Park 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Dogwood Park Clubhouse 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Dogwood South 300 block of Blue Fox Cir. 6 – 9 p.m.

Haughton Cornerstone Joe Delaney Park 5 – 7 p.m.

Sterling Ranch Estates #54 Sterling Ranch Road North 6 – 8 p.m.

-South Bossier Area-

The Lakes at Cottonwood 200 block of Stillwater 6 – 8 p.m.

Bossier deputies will be at each location, while Posse members will be at some events fingerprinting, along with Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, K-9 teams, mounted patrol and parish firefighters and EMTs.

TEXARKANA, AR

6605 Country Hills Narissa Bucktaron 870-582-2912 6:00-8:30

6000 Summerwood Cori Mobbs 903-745-4163

Opportunities 600 East 43rd Genia 903-791-2297 Start at 5:30pm-7:00pm

2220 Pineview Stacey Harper 903-244-7189

3400 Dogwood Matlene Miller 903-748-1816 starts at 6pm

3507 Circleview Vickie Land 903-748-4452

1520 Pecan Tim Johnson 903-701-2095

Sandflat Center Barbara Pitts Riley 6pm start

928 Beech Mary Dansby 870-774-2263

Arbor Point Apt 600 Oats Lori 870-216-2300

1500 Kline Tower of Power Nicole Hill 903-733-3049 5pm- 7pm

1101 Couch Jamison Center of Kindness Lashunda Bradley 903-244-9562

Smith Keys 3302 Washington Tendra Washington 4:00-6:30pm

2908 Forest Ave Tim and Patrica Young 903-799-1717

Preston Circle Danny Holyfield 870-331-2857

TEXARKANA, TX

Rosehill Ridge Apartments, Pecan Ridge Apartments, The Oaks at Rosehill 2100 W. 12th 4:00 – 6:00

Renaissance Plaza 1100 Dan Haskins 4:00 – 6:00

Spring Lake Park #3 4107 Columbia 6:00 – 8:30

Forest Point Apartments 2605 Kennedy 5:00 – 6:00

Robinson Terrace 1010 Dan Haskins 4:00 – 6:00

Believe in Beverly, Beverly Community Center 6:00 – 8:45

DeSoto Circle DeSoto Circle and Canadian 6:00 – 9:30

Town North Apartments 4624 Elizabeth 6:00 – 8:00

Walnut Hill 3400 block of Pine Knoll 6:30 – 8:00

Woodbridge Apartments 502 Belt Road 4:00 – 7:00

City Church 4303 Texas Blvd 6:30 – 8:30

Hampton Homes 1400 Jenkins 4:00 – 6:00

Northridge Cul-de-sac on Cindywood 5:45 – 6:45

Highland Park Collins Senior Center 6:00 – 8:00

Northridge Country Estates 5809 Winchester 6:00 – 10:00

Potomac Place 10 Potomac Place 6:30 – 8:30

Windmere 10 Windmere Drive 6:00 – 8:00

Kennington Park 1 Lambeth Place 6:30 – 8:30

Texas A&M-Texarkana Bringle Lake Village 6:00 – 8:00

New Town Bell Park 5:00 – 8:00

Shilling Drive 7005 Shadow Brooke 4:00 – 8:00

Northview Estates 3004 Kevin 6:30 – 9:00

Liberty Eylau Hopewell Temple CME 5:30 -7:30 3320

Woodcliff Drive 21 Woodcliff Drive 5:30 – 7:30

McKnight Coldwell Bankers Realty 6:00 – 8:00

MARSHALL, TX

The Marshall Police Department will host this year’s National Night Out on Tuesday, October 2. The event will be held outside of the historic Harrison County Courthouse in Downtown Marshall from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. There will be free food, games, bounce houses, K9 and SWAT demonstrations and entertainment for all. In the event it rains on October 2, the event may be moved indoors at the Marshall Civic Center, 2501 East End Blvd. South. This decision will be made by 2 p.m. on Oct. 2. Check the Marshall Police Department Facebook page for updates.

SHREVEPORT

The City of Shreveport will kick off its celebration at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2 with a press conference at David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane.

Residents will hold gatherings from 6-9 p.m. spending the evening outside with family, friends, neighbors, emergency response personnel, and city officials. Many neighborhoods will host a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities and anti-crime rallies.

6 pm to 9 pm Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church will be partnering with the neighbors to have a National Night Out.