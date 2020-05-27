Local non-profit reopens to help women reenter workforce

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A non-profit organization in Shreveport-Bossier has reopened to help women reenter the workforce following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Dress for Success resumed operations to help women return to work through its confident suiting program, as well as other programs that assist those looking for jobs.

Executive director Erica McCain said, “We are committed to helping women reenter the workforce during this trying time with our available resources.”

Dress for Success’s suiting program provides women with interview attire from a boutique at 1520 N. Hearne Ave. Suite 108.

The non-profit also offers support for the upcoming interview. Each client works with a trained volunteer to choose an interview outfit, including shoes and accessories. Once a client obtains employment, they are provided with additional apparel to complete a wardrobe for work.

Dress for Success is also accepting clothing donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday.

If you want to donate you can hang items on the contact-free rack located outside the front of the boutique. Donated business attire should be dry-cleaned and on hangers. Dress for Success is also following CDC guidelines by requiring visitors and clients to wear masks.

For more information visit Shreveport-Bossier.DressforSuccess.org.

