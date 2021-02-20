Local non-profits team up to distribute water, meals to residents affected by winter storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A coalition of Louisiana organizations dedicated to civic engagement is stepping up to provide distribution sites for water, food, and necessities for those in need after a week of extreme winter weather wreaked havoc on local water systems, closed stores, and limited travel.

The Louisiana Power Coalition is joining efforts to organize four distribution sites set for Sunday in Shreveport. They say each of the following sites will include meals provided by Cecilia Williams of Feeding the Soul Cajun Cuisine and will be first come, first served:

Little Union Baptist Church ACCEPTING DONATIONS

1846 Milam Street

Shreveport, LA

Services Provided: Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner, feminine hygiene products, PPE, and water

Water distribution: 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Huntington High School

6801 Rasberry Lane

Shreveport, LA 71129

Services Provided: feminine hygiene products, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water

Water Distribution: 8:00 AM until water and supplies run out

Krystalized Kulture (ACCEPTING DONATIONS: non-perishable food items, hygiene items, milk, baby items, citrus fruits)

5104 Mansfield Rd

Shreveport, LA 71108

Services Provided: Lunch, feminine hygiene products, blankets, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water

Water Distribution: 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Conehead Banquet Hall (evening pick up) (ACCEPTING DONATIONS: non-perishable food items, milk, and baby items, citrus fruits)

1302 Youree Drive

Shreveport, LA

Services provided: Dinner, emergency contraceptives, PPE, and water

Water Distribution: 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

Those who wish to volunteer can contact Omari Ho-Sang at (318) 734-9107 or sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ShreveportVolunteer.

Those who have questions or want to donate can contact Caitlin Douglas at (318) 759-7186.

RELATED: