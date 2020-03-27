Shreve.biz: Website launched to help Shreveport-Caddo businesses navigate COVID-19 impacts

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The City of Shreveport has collaborated with local experts and business organizations to launch a website that will act as a virtual help desk for Shreveport and Caddo area businesses navigating the economic strains imposed by the COVID-19 crisis.

According to city officials, Shreve.biz is now active and contains useful information about the various forms of financial assistance available to businesses, That includes in-depth support for small businesses is available via phone and video.

A volunteer team consisting of local professionals with banking, accounting, legal, and business backgrounds will offer free, private, one-on-one counseling for local business owners and managers. These volunteers will be equipped to answer common questions and help business owners understand and access SBA Disaster Loans, federal stimulus dollars, and private credit options.

“This effort reflects the very best of Shreveport and it comes at a critical time,” Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said in a statement announcing the launch of the site.

The partnership with the City of Shreveport to build and support the site includes SUSLA, Cohab, The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce, and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber.

“The public and private sectors are working together, and individuals with expertise are donating their time to advise and assist other businesses in need. We are all in this together, and we have to work together to flatten the curve and lift up small businesses.”

“Local businesses are suffering, and the smallest businesses have been hit the hardest,” says Brandon Fail, Economic Development Director for the City of Shreveport. “We want to do everything we can to help small businesses make it through this crisis so they can thrive again.”

The Shreve.biz launch comes after Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide ‘stay at home’ order in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.

“This order, while essential for public health, has negatively impacted virtually every sector of the local economy,” said the mayor’s office statement. “Shreve.biz is intended to mitigate the impact for local businesses and assist them through this difficult period.”

“This is a difficult moment, but there is hope,” says Tim Magner, President of the Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce. “As the details of the federal stimulus become clear, our staff and volunteers can help businesses access the latest information, apply for aid, and plan for the future.”

