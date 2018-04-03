Local parishes to receive major funding for sewer and street projects

Bossier and Webster parishes will soon receive thousands of dollars for new sewer and street projects.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he was directing more than $14 million in
Community Development Block Grant funding to 23 projects across Louisiana.
Bossier Parish will receive more than $356,000 and the City of Minden will receive $823,000 in funding for sewer and rehabilitation projects.
More than $297,000 will also go toward new street projects in the City of Springhill.
The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program provides local governments with
resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities throughout the state.
In addition, Gov. Edwards also proclaimed April 2 through April 6 as Community Development
Week.
Gov. Edwards said, “The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program allows us to
address some of the basic necessities of our people by providing funds for sewer rehabilitation
projects, water and street improvements, economic development projects and other priorities. This
year, the program has provided more than $14 million in funding for repairs and upgrades
statewide. provides critical support for projects that are necessary to sustaining and improving our
communities.”
The LCDBG Program is a federally-funded program that is administered through the Office of
Community Development.
It includes assistance for public facilities through grants that are used to provide and sustain
suitable living environments by helping communities with funds for potable water, sewer, streets,
and community center projects.
The program includes LaSTEP grants which assist communities with funds for solving water and
sewer problems through the use of self-help techniques.
This year, LCDBG Public Facilities Grants awarded $14,089,640 million to the following parishes
and municipalities:
New Sewer/Rehabilitation
Bossier: $356,057
Concordia: $404,665
Abbeville: $800,000
Church Point: $427,000
Hammond: $675,000
Iberia: $439,430
Lincoln $240,000
Minden: $823,000
Morse: $311,783
Ponchatoula: $1,000,000
Lake Providence: $997,000
Opelousas: $1,200,000
Port Barre: $1,200,000
Pointe Coupee: $298,190
Streets
Atlanta: $303,375
Springhill: $297,570
Water Treatment
Marion: $897,700
Oak Grove: $770,000
Pollock: $369,600
Rayville: $624,700
Sunset: $497,660
Vinton: $818,000
West Carroll: $338,910
The program also provides Demonstrated Needs Grants that are used to help communities respond
and recover from emergencies.
Up to $1.2 million is made available each year. In Fiscal Year 2017, funds were used to repair the
following sewer and water systems: Jackson Parish: $300,000 and Provencal: $256,641.
The program has operated since 1974 and has been recognized by Congress and the nation for its
impact on helping supply funds for significant projects that many communities rely on.