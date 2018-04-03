Local parishes to receive major funding for sewer and street projects

Bossier and Webster parishes will soon receive thousands of dollars for new sewer and street projects.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that he was directing more than $14 million in

Community Development Block Grant funding to 23 projects across Louisiana.

Bossier Parish will receive more than $356,000 and the City of Minden will receive $823,000 in funding for sewer and rehabilitation projects.

More than $297,000 will also go toward new street projects in the City of Springhill.

The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program provides local governments with

resources to meet the needs of citizens in rural areas and municipalities throughout the state.

In addition, Gov. Edwards also proclaimed April 2 through April 6 as Community Development

Week.

Gov. Edwards said, “The Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program allows us to

address some of the basic necessities of our people by providing funds for sewer rehabilitation

projects, water and street improvements, economic development projects and other priorities. This

year, the program has provided more than $14 million in funding for repairs and upgrades

statewide. provides critical support for projects that are necessary to sustaining and improving our

communities.”

The LCDBG Program is a federally-funded program that is administered through the Office of

Community Development.

It includes assistance for public facilities through grants that are used to provide and sustain

suitable living environments by helping communities with funds for potable water, sewer, streets,

and community center projects.

The program includes LaSTEP grants which assist communities with funds for solving water and

sewer problems through the use of self-help techniques.

This year, LCDBG Public Facilities Grants awarded $14,089,640 million to the following parishes

and municipalities:

New Sewer/Rehabilitation

Bossier: $356,057

Concordia: $404,665

Abbeville: $800,000

Church Point: $427,000

Hammond: $675,000

Iberia: $439,430

Lincoln $240,000

Minden: $823,000

Morse: $311,783

Ponchatoula: $1,000,000

Lake Providence: $997,000

Opelousas: $1,200,000

Port Barre: $1,200,000

Pointe Coupee: $298,190

Streets

Atlanta: $303,375

Springhill: $297,570

Water Treatment

Marion: $897,700

Oak Grove: $770,000

Pollock: $369,600

Rayville: $624,700

Sunset: $497,660

Vinton: $818,000

West Carroll: $338,910



The program also provides Demonstrated Needs Grants that are used to help communities respond

and recover from emergencies.

Up to $1.2 million is made available each year. In Fiscal Year 2017, funds were used to repair the

following sewer and water systems: Jackson Parish: $300,000 and Provencal: $256,641.

The program has operated since 1974 and has been recognized by Congress and the nation for its

impact on helping supply funds for significant projects that many communities rely on.