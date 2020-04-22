Shreveport pastor appointed to Louisiana COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force

Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor Theron Jackson of Shreveport has been appointed by Gov. John Bel Edwards to Louisiana’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The fight against coronavirus continues and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he can’t fight alone.

He’s created the Louisiana Covid-19 Health Equity Task Force and several subcommittees to combat this virus head-on.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, African Americans makes up more than 50% of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Louisiana.

Shreveport’s own Pastor Theron Jackson was appointed by Governor Edwards to the Health Equity Task Force.

Jackson says without a cure, he’s planning how he can save those at a disadvantage and inform the public as a whole.

“There has been a historical mistrust. There is a long term concern about not coming home from the hospital, and when you go under an anesthesia from a person that has an implicit bias, your question and concern is will you receive the best care,” says Jackson.

“So what you’re healthy. Healthy may really be another word for asymptomatic, and if you are asymptomatic and you are still a spreader, yeah you have a right to go back to work and to go to the beach, but your right to do that ends, when my right to live begins. Then what happens to everybody else.”

Jackson adds he’s still waiting on official word from the Governor letting he and other members know when the first meeting will be.

