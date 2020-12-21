Local Pastors, church to serve free hot meals Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The St. Elizabeth Baptist Church along with multiple local pastors are teaming up together to serve free grab-and-go hot dinners to the community in Shreveport and Bossier on Wednesday.
Anyone interested in receiving a meal can pick one up at one of the locations below from 4 p.m. through 5 p.m.:
- Retro Downtown Barbecue- 500 Texas St. Downtown Shreveport
- Embrace Me Ministries – 1823 Northgate Road, Bossier City, La.
- Mansfield High School- 401 Kings Hwy, Mansfield, La.
- The Eagles Nest (formally the Cemtrum Plaza) – 2835 Hollywood Ave, Shreveport, La.
- Living Word Church – 128 Diane Lane, Stonewall, La.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.