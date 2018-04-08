Local pastor’s host a summit discussing religious freedom in schools

Local church leaders and community members come together to show solidarity for students and teachers right to prayer in schools.

Local pastor’s, state legislators, community members all gathering together on a Sunday night to hold a Freedom Student Summit.

A summit, to empower and encourage students to speak out, about exercising their faith in public schools.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says,”to ensure that students understand that they have, a first amendment right and that .. that first amendment right is not any way deposited at the front door of the school.”

“We know that there are rights in America that people fought and died for you to share your faith is the first amendment, first amendment liberty,” Pastor Brad Jurkovich of First Baptist Church Bossier said.

It comes after Bossier Parish and Webster Parish schools were sued for praying in public schools.

“You do have the right for religious expression, or you have the right to not participate in religious expression, but students do have the right to share that.”

The pastor for First Baptist Bossier, Brad Jurkovick, says the summit is a way to remind every generation of their rights.

And one student says prayer is a part of her everyday routine and that she’s always done it in school.

Ashley Young a junior at Benton High School says,”our country is founded on, under God, and thats in our pledge, and I think that since our right is being tested, I think it’s important that we need to stand up for them, but it’s just sad that in a world today we have to do so.”

Monday students will draw a blue line across their hand, representing religious freedom.