Breaking News
Gov. Edwards: 3 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Lousiana, for a total of 6

Local pizza driver shot and killed while making delivery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Dominos logo 11-4-18_1541357404582.JPG.jpg

A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Shreveport late Saturday, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Lester McGee, 28, a driver delivering Domino’s Pizza, was making a delivery when he was shot  just after 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West 68th Street in Cedar Grove.

The car he drove crashed into a house.

According to Shreveport police, McGee was shot multiple times and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health. 

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death at Ochsner LSU Health.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss