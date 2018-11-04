Local pizza driver shot and killed while making delivery

A pizza delivery driver was shot and killed in Shreveport late Saturday, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Lester McGee, 28, a driver delivering Domino’s Pizza, was making a delivery when he was shot just after 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of West 68th Street in Cedar Grove.

The car he drove crashed into a house.

According to Shreveport police, McGee was shot multiple times and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death at Ochsner LSU Health.