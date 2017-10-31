Local residents may see change in their drinking water

If you live in certain parts of Bossier Parish you may see some changes in your drinking water.

The Village Water System will be testing and flushing water mains over the next few weeks.

During this process, you may experience low water pressure and discolored or red water. The water is not harmful to drink but the discoloration can affect laundry.

Although the condition is temporary, running the cold tap water for a short period of time can clear red water.

The procedure is necessary to sustain a good water distribution network, water quality and fire protection.

The process will begin each day at 8 a.m. Dates for testing/flushing and the effected areas are:

Wednesday, Nov. 1: Mimosa Gardens I and II and South Merrywoods including Chandler Rd., Hwy. 614, Stewart, Baker and Daleen Rd.

Wednesday, Nov. 8: West of Wafer Rd. to Bellevue and Bodcau Station Rd., Dogwood Dr., Sterling Ranch, Tall Timbers and Espanita subdivisions.

Wednesday, Nov. 15: Wafer Rd. or east of Wafer to Hwy. 157 and Forest Hills.

Wednesday, Nov. 29: Make-up day in case any area has not been completed on the scheduled day.

Anyone with questions or concerns is urged to call (318) 949-0223, operator 7.