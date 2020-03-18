Local restaurant owners impacted by the mandatory closures due to coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Governor John Bel Edwards’s order he signed Monday requires bars, gyms, and movie theaters to close and limited restaurants to delivery and takeout only.

The new mandate is serving up some struggles for local restaurant owners.

As the “new normal” for people around the country changes from day to day, local restaurant owners are trying to figure out what’s going to happen with their business.

“We’re pretty much shut down today, except for to-go orders that we are doing from the store and Waitr and orders through Door Dash, as well,” said Wes Gauthier, owner of the Strawn’s Eat Shop off East Kings Highway in Shreveport.

Wes says their business has gone down since the governor’s order.

“Well, the business is gone we’ve done very little orders today.”

He says the governor’s order will hurt small businesses in our area.

For other businesses like the Hickory Stick off Youree Drive in Shreveport, they’re taking it day by day and doing the best they can to keep the business running.

“It’s just going to be a long wait and coming through the drive-through and you can come in and take it out. But we are doing what they tell us to do,” said Hickory Stick Barbecue manager Scott Petree.

“We’re lucky,” said Gauthier, “’cause we have a very strong local following here in Shreveport, people who been eating with us for 80 years, so I’m pretty confident that once all this turns around our business will bounce back, but it is a short, significant setback.”

Gauthier says he’s going to pay his employees out of his own pocket for as long as he can.

“We have people you know who need to work. Not just want to work, people need to work. I know on the first of the month the banks are going to expect my mortgage on the first of the month so…this is our lively hood and it’s pretty dramatically affected.”

