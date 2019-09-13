Local restaurant hosting blood drive for Shreveport man fighting vaping-related illness

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – People throughout the community are moved by Scott Goldstein’s story, which is why one local restaurant is doing what they can to help.

Goldstein is battling damage to his lungs that he says his doctors have blamed on vaping.

BeauxJax Crafthouse is hosting a blood drive for Goldstein on September 21.

It will take place at two locations. The first will be at Holmes Honda, where Goldstein works, from noon until 3:00 p.m.

The second will be at BeauxJax Crafthouse from 4:30 until 8:00 pm.

“It’s really heart breaking you know. I’ve seen him and his daughter and his wife. There so big in the community. They’re the nicest people,” said BeauJax co-owner Haylie Hays.

“If the shoe was on the other foot. I think Scott is the kind of guy. I mean this is the kind of stuff he puts together in the community,” said Beau Hays.

The restaurant is also giving out pints of beer for a pint of blood as an incentive.

