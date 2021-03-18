Local salon and spa owners react to mass shootings in Georgia

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local salon and spa owners in the Shreveport- Bossier area are reacting to the mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia.

The co-owner of Creative Nails in Bossier City, Louisiana says their level of fear and anxiety coming to work has increased following the recent shootings that resulted in the deaths of several women of Asian descent.

“I’m scared – I’m really scared. Yup,” said Uyen Dynh, the owner of Creative Nails in Bossier City.

A 21- year-old man, Robert Long, is in police custody following three mass shootings in Atlanta, Georgia. Authorities report eight people are dead. Many of the victims are Asian women.

Dynh says she has not faced discrimination in this area, but now the amount of worry is overwhelming.

“They just come attack Asians and I’m a Vietnamese Asian too. So you know, they just come and swoop the people like that. You never know. They might walk in the shop and do the same thing they did for a lot of people,” said Dynh.

The owner says there’s no way to distinguish a customer from an attacker. Their main purpose is to serve everyone. But, to air on the side of caution, they’re going to add red emergency buttons to nail booths.

“We don’t know what we have to do to protect us. Just like watch out the window. You know and see and when they carry something. Walk in the shop. We just have to watch our window more,” said Dynh.

This shop says they’re discussing new safety plans and procedures to ensure their customers and employees feel more comfortable.