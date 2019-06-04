Local school district to offer free meals to all students

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) — The Marshall Independent School District will be offering free breakfast and lunch to all students in the 2019-2020 school year.

MISD will be able to provide the free meals due to the district’s participation in the National School Lunch Program Community Eligibility Provision.

The CEP provides an alternative to household applications for free and reduced-price meals for economically disadvantaged students in local educational agencies and schools.

Sites that elect this option agree to serve all students free breakfast and lunch for four successive school years and claim the meals based on a percentage of identified students multiplied by a U. S. Dept. of Agriculture-defined multiplier factor.

Districts or schools that have an Identified Student Percentage of 40 percent or greater are eligible for the program.

As a district, MISD’s ISP was 63.6 percent, well over the 40 percent required to participate in the program.

MISD Director of Child Nutrition Cindy Brandon said, “This program will allow MISD students to eat both breakfast and lunch free of charge. Students will continue to use their current method of identification at the point of sales in the lunch lines, but all meals will be free to all students.”

