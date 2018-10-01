Local school recognized as 2018 National Blue Ribbon School

A local high school is being recognized nationally for its exemplary performance.

On Monday the U.S. Department of Education today recognized Caddo Magnet High in Shreveport and five other Louisiana public schools as 2018 National Blue Ribbon Schools.

The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors schools that are either high-performing or have closed achievement gaps, especially among minority or disadvantaged students.

These schools demonstrate that all students can achieve at high levels.

State Superintendent John White said, “These six schools should be incredibly proud of what they have accomplished. Their ability to either steadily improve student achievement over subsequent years or consistently remain one of the top performing schools in the state is a commendable achievement worthy of this distinguished honor.”



Caddo Magnet High School serves approximately 1,000 students. It has a college atmosphere that develops students socially and academically.

Diverse course offerings include art and music; foreign languages; Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM); and 28 rigorous Advanced Placement courses that offer students college-level credit opportunities.

The school’s programming results in students who understand the importance

of working with others and appreciate the value of hard work.

An awards ceremony will be held Nov. 7-8, 2018, in Washington, D.C., to honor each of the recipients.

Each winner will receive an engraved plaque and flag signifying its status as a 2018 National Blue Ribbon School to display on their campus.