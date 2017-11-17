Local schools donate for Pack the Pantry

Local students in Caddo Parish donate for Pack the Pantry at the Northwest Louisiana Food Bank giving to the less fortunate.

“It’s helpful because some kids, they can’t even enjoy a holiday because they have to eat,” said Jayla Phillips, who attends Westwood Elementary. “What me and my school are trying to accomplish… we’re trying to end world hunger.”

In total, students raised 68,584 pounds for the competition, up 7,694 from 2016.

“It fosters, it grows, it’s contagious,” said Captain Shreve principal Ginger Gustavson. “When they get in high school, they take the initiative. They don’t even need adults, really. They come and ask us how can they help, how can they serve. I value that wholistic experience where we’re building relationships and showing people that we value them, we care about them.”

The students come from 45 participating schools with the chance to win money for their respective school.

The results are as follows:

Elementary: Bellair Elementary (5,760 lbs.), Alexander Learning Center (288 lbs.) and Westwood Elementary (2,588 lbs.).

Middle: Caddo Middle Magnet School (5,186 lbs.), Elm Grove Middle School (4,030 lbs.) and Herndon Magnet School (2,556 lbs.).