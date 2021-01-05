Remainder of first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines arriving Tuesday at Louisiana pharmacies

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The remainder of the first shipments of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to pharmacies around Louisiana are expected to arrive Tuesday.

Boudreaux’s Compounding Pharmacy was among the 50 or so pharmacies out of 107 designated by the state to receive and distribute limited allotments of the vaccine who got the first round of shipments on Monday. Many have reported their allotments were all spoken for within hours as appointments were reserved quickly.

That was the case at Boudreaux’s, where pharmacist Doug Boudreaux said they have a waiting list for those still calling in for appointments. He said they will begin administering the vaccine Tuesday afternoon.

“The way this vaccine is designed it’s not like any other vaccine. So it makes it, in my opinion as a pharmacist, seriously more safe and effective for the virus, but it’s incredibly safe and I don’t think anyone should be nervous about getting it.”

Three pharmacies in Bossier Parish and six in Caddo Parish are administering the vaccine. Click here for a full list of locations in Northwest Louisiana.

These vaccines are only available only for:

People 70 years old and above

Ambulatory/outpatient care personnel

People on dialysis

Schools of allied health students/residents/staff

Home agency patients and personnel

To receive the vaccine you have to make an appointment and if you would like to receive the vaccine from Boudreaux’s Compounding Pharmacy you can do so by clicking here.



