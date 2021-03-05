Local stores give storm preparation tips for severe weather season

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With spring comes severe weather conditions and local stores are giving tips for how families should prepare for possible storms.

Having batteries, tarps, ladders, generators, heaters, and blankets are necessary items to have in your home in the event of a storm. However, knowing how to properly use these items can be key for survival.

Over the next three months, the ArkLATex could experience severe weather much like we’ve seen already: snow, hurricanes, flooding, and tornados.

One of the most frequently purchased storm items is a generator. A local store owner says if you don’t use it correctly, it could kill you.

“Please do not put the generators inside your home or in a closed area. Because you know they are dangerous with carbon monoxide,” said John Dean, Co-Owner of Barksdale Hardware.

Storms leave behind a lot of fallen trees. Some say if you come in contact with one, you should think twice.

“Do not drive across power lines or walk through the area where power lines may be down. If you do have a tree on your home. Make sure you call somebody that is experienced,” said Dean.

Dean says if you’re shopping for contracting services for home repairs, you should do your research.

“You have to look a lot of times during a hurricane or storm season, that a lot of contractors come in that are not from our area. And you do need to make sure that you do use a reputable, local contractor, to make sure you know- get you taken care of,” said Dean.

Barksdale store co-owner says, it’s better to stay ready so you don’t have to get ready.

“During these times of the year when the storms do come in, you never know what the severity is going to be until it’s too late. So, be prepared and you know – prepare for the worst,” said Dean.

The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness recommends creating a list of items to put in your at-home safety kit. They say you should purchase them now so you’re ready, if and when the time comes.