Local student arrested for making threats on social media

A local college student accused of threatening a school on social media is now behind bars.

Friday morning 17-year-old Jaumore Lockhart, who attends Bossier Parish Community College, turned himself in to Bossier City Police.

Lockhart allegedly made a post on social media that stated he was going to “shoot up the school” but he did not specifically mention any particular school.

Lockhart was interviewed by investigators and admitted to placing the post on social media, to get the attention of a female.

Lockhart was booked into the Bossier City Jail and charged with Terrorizing.

At this time, detectives believe that no school was in immediate threat of a shooting, but that this was a

malicious post on social media.

Off-duty BCPD officers are also hired to patrol and provide security for the college. BCPD and BPCC Campus Police are in constant contact in regards to any BPCC related incidents.