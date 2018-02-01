Local students invited to inaugural ‘Leadership Day’.

Students from 4 northwest Louisiana parishes were invited to the inaugural ‘Leadership Day’ conference in Bossier City Thursday morning.

The event was hosted by Louisiana State Senator, Ryan Gatti (R, Dist. 36), who told the students there is a lack of leadership at the local level.

The students from Bienville, Webster, Bossier, and Claiborne parishes were selected by their schools because of the leadership qualities they display on campus. The event was held at the Bossier Parish School for Technology & Innovative Learning.

“We hoped to get 20 or 30 students to show up from a 4 parish area, well it was overwhelming, we have about 150 leadership students that are going to be here,” says Gatti.

“It means a lot that our teachers and our principals think that we have the chance to change the world for the better, and they want to train us to do that to the best of our ability,” says attendee Dayton Hintz.

Local business leaders who have been in the area for over 25 years, and 3 Sheriff’s, Bossier’s Julian Whittington, Bienville’s John Ballance, and Claiborne’s Ken Bailey discussed the leadership qualities they look for in a workforce.

Gatti says it was positive to see so many young leaders turn out to hear from current leaders.

“They are some of the most powerful people in the parish, but they’re also some of the greatest leaders that these children, young men and women will ever hear from.”