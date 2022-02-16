SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Teachers at one Caddo Parish public school are learning more about how to work with LGBT youth and what it means to be non-binary as part of their professional development.

Magnolia School of Excellence principal Mary Nash Robinson says she was approached by a parent who told her that their child identified as neither male nor female but as both. That led to the understanding that the child prefers the pronouns they/them instead of he or her.

“And then there was another case. And another case, and another case. And so if parents are saying this to me and these students are in classrooms with teachers, then it becomes very important to me that teachers understand how it is that they need to work with and deal with these students so that they can be the most successful.”

“As a student, you want to be sure that your teacher understands you and values you, but most importantly, won’t judge you,” said Magnolia School of Excellence teacher Markevea Campbell, who himself is a member of the LGBT community.

That’s why Dr. Robinson tapped Campbell to help teach other teachers about what it means to be non-binary at their next professional development day.

Campbell says out of all LGBTQ individuals, one in four youths and 11 percent of adults identify as non-binary.

Brie Silva is a local non-binary person who says they wish their own teachers would have had this kind of training when they were in school.

“I feel very in the middle, just a very gray zone with my identity,” said Silva, who is the first-ever non-binary person to win the title of Miss Louisiana US of A Diva, 2022. They think Magnolia is setting the bar for other schools.

“To be able to find out who you are and be able to make space for you, who you are, and have teachers that are supportive of that is just really beautiful and I think we need more programs like that statewide and nationwide.”