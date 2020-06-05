Local veteran celebrates COVID-19 recovery at Overton Brooks

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After spending careers in the military, some of our nation’s veterans began facing battles inside hospitals these past few months.

Including one local man who’s a veteran and now COVID-19 survivor despite being given a slim chance for recovery.

Robert Colleton is cheered by the hospital staff at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center that oversaw his recovery from COVID-19.

“They were fantastic. I told them it was like they adopted me. They made sure I lived,” Robert Colleton said.

Mr. Colleton joined the military in 1971. He was a US Air Force Tech Sergeant, stationed in Thailand, the Philippines, Alaska, then Barksdale Air Force Base.

He became sick with the coronavirus back in March and spent six weeks in the hospital at Overton Brooks. He has the heart condition known as AFib and almost did not make it out.

“No I really wasn’t scared. I was a little at peace because I was prepared for the outcome, you know. Because they had made seem like I really didn’t have much of a chance … So I really didn’t get scared. I remember them telling me to breath. To keep breathing. I don’t know at what point that was,” Colleton said.

“He’s unique because he’s definitely a fighter. We saw that from the beginning with Mr. Colleton,” said Lisa Haulmark, Inpatient Social Worker Overton Brooks.

This is the first time some of the staff got to meet him face-to-face outside of his hospital bed. Including someone who could be his kindred spirit, his nurse and fellow veteran.

“He was still very weak and just trying to recover from the virus but you probably heard, he was very committed to getting better. He would say he was embarrassed to ask us for help because he was so independent. But we made sure to make him feel comfortable to ask us for help. That we wanted to do that for him. It wasn’t a job for us. It was us doing what we needed to do for the veteran to get better and go home to his family,” said Khaliah Cook, Registered Nurse Overton Brooks and US Navy Veteran.

Cook actually just graduated from nursing school in December. Right before the health crisis.

“I was fire fighter in the Navy. So saving lives is what I’ve been doing my whole life since I was 18. It’s what I love to do,” Cook said.

Colleton said fighting COVID-19 was even harder than his military service because it felt so life-threatening.

“That was hardest thing mentally, fighting COVID-19. I’m glad I could come to the VA for my treatment because I don’t think I’d be treated like this anywhere else,” Colleton said.

Getting back to normal is also harder than he thought. But he leaves as nation’s veteran and pandemic survivor.