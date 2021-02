(KTAL/KMSS) – Much of the ArkLaTex woke up to a winter wonderland after a winter storm system brought several inches of snow overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

Here are some of the local views shared from around the area of the unusual winter weather event.

Hallie & Litton’s Snowy Village, Jaclyn Litton Shreveport, La., Feb. 15, 2021

By Columbia Park in Shreveport, La, from Joseph Nochta, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow in Stamps, AR, on Hwy 82 between Stamps and Buckner. Karl Powell, Feb. 15, 2021

Stockwell neighborhood in Bossier City, Carolyn Roy, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow in Oak Forest Shreveport – Michal Murff, Feb. 15, 2021

8.5 inches in Foreman AR – Kevin and Kandi Terry, Feb. 15, 2021

Beautiful morning – Stephen Jeruss, Douglasville, TX, Feb. 15, 2021

Old glory still waves in the snow and cold – Bob and Pam Murphy, Blanchard, LA, Feb. 15, 2021

Snowfall, Mt. Pleasant, TX, Sandy Braudaway, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow outside KTAL studios on N Market Shreveport, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow angels! Kyle Merryman, Shreveport, LA, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow in Stockwell neighborhood Bossier City John Walton, Feb. 15, 2021

A foot of snow in Fouke, AR- Jedediah and Kristina Stonestreet, Feb. 15, 2021

8.5 inches of snow in Lodi, TX – Jan Porter, Feb. 15, 2021

Monday morning snow Leisa Easley Fouke AR, Feb. 15, 2021

Front Porch View 8″, Charles and Brenda Fincher, Queen City, TX, Feb. 15, 2021

Snow in inches, Stephen Jerus, Doughlassville, TX, Feb. 15, 2021

Louisiana State Police on a snowy I-20 overpass, Feb. 15, 2021

Snowy morning, Stephen Jeruss, Douglassville TX, Feb. 15, 2021

