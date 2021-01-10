Local Views: Winter weather in the ArkLaTex

(KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southern half of the ArklaTex where one to over four inches of snow will be possible from late this afternoon into late Sunday night.

Snow started to fall first in East Texas parts of the ArkLaTex early Sunday afternoon before moving into Louisiana, bringing light flurries to Shreveport-Bossier.

As many around the ArkLaTex enjoy the rare event of a snowfall in the area, KTAL/KMSS has compiled photos and videos to show the local winter wonderland.

Keep your camera handy as the snow falls and send us your Local Views here.

Stockwell neighborhood Bossier City (Courtesy: Carolyn Roy)

Stockwell neighborhood Bossier City (Courtesy: Carolyn Roy)

Stockwell neighborhood, Bossier City (Courtesy: Brian Porter)

Toledo Bend (Courtesy: Nancy Cook)

Stockwell neighborhood, Bossier City (Courtesy: John Walton)

Snow in Stonewall, Louisiana on Sun., Jan. 10, 2021 (Courtesy: Imogene Carroll Langford)

Snow falls at S. Lakeshore near I-220 at Cross Lake in Shreveport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Snow falls at S. Lakeshore near I-220 at Cross Lake in Shreveport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play