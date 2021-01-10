Local Views: Winter weather in the ArkLaTex

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Light snow falls in North Bossier

Snow falling at Creswell road and E 70th in Shreveport

(KTAL/KMSS) – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the southern half of the ArklaTex where one to over four inches of snow will be possible from late this afternoon into late Sunday night.

Snow started to fall first in East Texas parts of the ArkLaTex early Sunday afternoon before moving into Louisiana, bringing light flurries to Shreveport-Bossier.

As many around the ArkLaTex enjoy the rare event of a snowfall in the area, KTAL/KMSS has compiled photos and videos to show the local winter wonderland.

Keep your camera handy as the snow falls and send us your Local Views here.

  • Stockwell neighborhood Bossier City (Courtesy: Carolyn Roy)
  • Stockwell neighborhood Bossier City (Courtesy: Carolyn Roy)
  • Stockwell neighborhood, Bossier City (Courtesy: Brian Porter)
  • Toledo Bend (Courtesy: Nancy Cook)
  • Stockwell neighborhood, Bossier City (Courtesy: John Walton)
  • Snow in Stonewall, Louisiana on Sun., Jan. 10, 2021 (Courtesy: Imogene Carroll Langford)
  • Snow falls at S. Lakeshore near I-220 at Cross Lake in Shreveport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • Snow falls at S. Lakeshore near I-220 at Cross Lake in Shreveport on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 (Source: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

Get the latest forecasts and updates by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss