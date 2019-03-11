Local woman busted for stealing mail

A woman has been locked up after she allegedly stole mail from dozens of residents in Caddo Parish.

Early Friday morning 51-year-old Wanda Chandler was seen taking mail from mailboxes in the 9500 block of Bonnydune Dr.

Once Caddo Parish deputies were notified of a suspicious vehicle they located Chandler’s truck and conducted a traffic stop at Linwood and Southern Loop.

While talking to Chandler, deputies noticed a large amount of mail in the passenger seat. The mail belonged to different residents from multiple addresses on several streets.

Detectives also recovered checkbooks belonging to a Caddo Parish constable and checks with the constable’s forged signature.

Chandler was arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on 53 counts of simple theft and one count of identity theft.