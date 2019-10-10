Local Zeta Phi Beta chapter marks upcoming centennial

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority hosted a celebration on Wednesday evening in honor of the organization’s upcoming centennial mark.

The local organization will be celebrating 100 years of service in January 2020.

Sorority member Lisa Lloyd believes the organization should continue to support the women of the Shreveport community.

“We can do something great in our community. That we can support scholarship. We can serve one another. That sisterly love is important.”

The event was also a chance for the local chapter to honor the founders of the national sorority.

