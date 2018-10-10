Locals helping with with hurricane Michael

People here in Shreveport-Bossier are lending a helping hand to those who will be in need after the storm.
Right now, the director of the American Red Cross of north Louisiana is down in Tallahassee waiting out the storm so she can start her mission of helping those in need.
She expects more volunteers from the region will be sent after this weekend.
Also SWEPCO sent 90 workers to Georgia to help aid with damage assessments and line crews.
Military aircraft is also being relocated to Barksdale Air Force Base.
If you’d like to help, Red Cross officials say it’s best to make a financial donation.
You can donate at www.Redcross.org.
