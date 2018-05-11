Lock your doors, police investigating string of car burglaries

Authorities are trying to track down the suspects who burglarized six vehicles in the East Texas area.

The burglaries happened Thursday evening in the City of Marshall and in all six cases the vehicles had been left unlocked.

Anyone with information about the identities of the burglary suspects is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.

Police would like to remind you to lock your doors and don’t leave any valuables in plain sight. They also want you to remain vigilant. If you see anyone suspicious in your neighborhood please call the authorities.

