Lockdown lifted after “external threat” cleared at Hope HS

A “precautionary lockdown” was been lifted late Thursday morning, January 23, 2020 at Hope High School after getting the all-clear following what school officials described as an external threat. (Photo: Hope High School)

HOPE, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) – A “precautionary lockdown” has been lifted at Hope High School after getting the all-clear following what school officials described as an external threat.

HHS Principal Bill Hoglund said the lockdown about mid-morning Thursday lasted approximately an hour.

“We received a threat from outside that affected this campus,” Hoglund said in a statement released late Thursday morning. “In an abundance of caution, we immediately went into lockdown and remained until the Hope Police Department could give us an all clear.”

Hoglund said all HHS students remained safe during the lockdown.

“All students are safe and have returned to their regular classes,” he said. “We want to thank the Hope Police Department for investigating this threat.”

Hope Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart commended campus teachers, staff and administrators at all five Hope Public Schools campuses.

“We appreciate the Hope Police Department’s quick response to this external threat,” Dr. Hart said. “I also want to thank the students, teachers, staff and administrators at Hope High School and each of our campuses, and our district staff for their response during this situation.”

