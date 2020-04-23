Logansport HS honoring 2020 graduating seniors in creative ways during COVID-19 pandemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Logansport High School has begun honoring their 2020 graduates by posting individual picture posters of their class along the driveway of the school.

Mary Register has been the principal for the last three years and says she could have been in her position for 30 to 50 years and still not be prepared for the current climate of the pandemic.

“As seniors the last month and a half is their golden time and all the activities, the prom and those things, the senior walk had to be cancelled,” said Register. “But we have to keep everybody safe which unfortunately means that they can’t do all of those fun amazing things.”

School officials didn’t want the pandemic to stop how they recognized their students. The poster idea came from another school in Texas, according to Register. They collaborated with a partner to create them and even put up lights to keep the images illuminated at night. Families and guests would have to drive through with car lights off in order to see the pictures well lit up.

Logansport High School 2020 graduation poster lit at night

The district is also putting together a video with childhood and baby pictures of the students, and they want to host a car parade through school grounds on the original graduation date as a safe way to still keep their distance.

They’re working on students doing a virtual walk from their living rooms or individual spaces.

Register says a few seniors have been tickled by the ideas they have in place, but that they’re really excited about the ways that they’re still being recognized.

One of those seniors is 17-year-old Xavier Simpson. He lost his twin brother Javier when they were sophomores. They both played football and after practice one day, they went swimming. Javier unfortunately drowned. Logansport has a graduation photo up of him alongside his twin in the driveway.

“I feel like it means a lot to me. It’s very caring and touching,” said Simpson. “Javier was a better football player than me because he was more focused. Now, I’m going to just finish football, do my thing, and whatever I do I’m going to take it to the full max to do the best I can.”

Besides his brother and his family, Simpson marks Logansport High as being a major motivator in his life to keep excelling. After graduation, he’s going to Lafayette Christian Academy to continue football and major in Kinesiology.

Register is proud of all of the graduating class of 2020 and says she hopes this is just the first step they take to honor what they’re doing. They plan on celebrating with all the seniors together on July 20th depending on the Governor’s orders.

