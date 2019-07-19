Loggers find human remains in Natchitoches Parish

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Human remains found Thursday in Natchitoches Parish are headed to the LSU FACES Lab in Baton Rouge for identification.

The remains were found Thursday afternoon by loggers in the woods by Johnson Chute Road near Natchitoches, La., according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones Jr. The sheriff’s and coroner’s offices searched the area to look for any evidence that may lead to the identity of the remains.

Other officials on scene said the remains were found approximately 1-mile west of La. Hwy 1. Natchitoches Parish Deputy Asst. Coroner Steven Clanton said the remains have been in the woods for months.

This is near the area where Natchitoches resident Donnie Collins Jr., 44, was reported missing in December 2018. His truck was found near Johnson Chute Road involved in a single-vehicle crash before his disappearance.

The sheriff’s office says his family has been contacted about the discovery of the remains.

The remains will be taken to the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Lab in Baton Rouge for identification. They have not been identified or claimed.

