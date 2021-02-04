Long lines form for clinic offering first-come, first-serve COVID-19 vaccines at Vivian hospital

A large turnout led to long lines at North Caddo Medical Center Thursday, where the hospital expected to give out 500 COVID-19 vaccines to a mix of those with appointments and those who showed up in hopes of getting the shot. (Photo courtesy: North Caddo Medical Center)

VIVIAN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A large turnout led to long lines at North Caddo Medical Center Thursday, where the hospital expected to give out 500 COVID-19 vaccines to a mix of those with appointments and those who showed up in hopes of getting the shot.

Officials at the Vivian hospital say the drive-through vaccination clinic is the biggest they have offered so far, thanks to 200 additional doses provided by the state in an effort to get more vaccinations distributed in rural areas.

The medical center made appointments for those who have been on their waiting list for Thursday’s event, also had 200 additional doses they planned to make available to the public who meet state vaccination criteria on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Vaccinations for those without appointments began at 10:00 am. As of 12:30 p.m., the hospital had run out of additional doses.

The hospital urged those showing up not to block or interfere with traffic on Highway 1. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicle for the entire route and drive through the tent in the medical center parking lot to give their information for registration. After the shot is administered, patients will wait in a designated area for 15 minutes to be sure there are no adverse reactions. Patients will be given a packet with educational material and more.

The public is asked to bring a form of identification and insurance information. It is not necessary to have insurance to receive a vaccination and there is no cost for the vaccination.