Long-time school board administrator selected as new Sabine Parish superintendent

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Sabine Parish School Board has selected long-time school board administrator Shane Wright as the district’s new superintendent.

Wright and long-time Florien Mayor and Florien High School Principal Eddie Jones Jr. were the finalists in the district’s search for a new superintendent to replace Dr. Sara P. Ebarb when she retires at the end of the year. The school board interviewed both Wright and Jones Monday before voting to appoint Wright to the position.

See the interviews and the school board vote in the special-called school board meeting here.

Wright has served as Director of Administrative Services for the Sabine Parish School board since 2015 and in supervisory roles in Administrative Services for the board for 3 years before that. Before coming to the school board’s administrative offices, Wright was Assistant Principal at Many Junior High School for three years, after teaching Social Studies at Many Junior High School and teaching and coaching at the high school.